LONDON — The fighter pilot who died after crashing off the coast of northern England has been identified as 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.
Allen, 27, died in a routine training accident that took place at at 9:40 a.m. Monday. The cause of the F-15C Eagle crash is under investigation.
One our recent graduates, 1st Lt. Kenneth "Kage" Allen, was killed when his aircraft crashed during a training mission. Please join us in grieving this great loss to our Air Force and graduate community. A toast.
Allen, who was from northern Utah, had been based with the 48th Fighter Wing at the Royal Air Force’s Lakenheath base since February of this year. He was the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron," said Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander. “The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness.’’
Allen is survived by his wife and his parents.
“He is gone. I’m shaking,” said his wife of several months, Hannah Allen, in a Facebook post late Monday according to Stars and Stripes, after the Air Force had confirmed that her husband had died when his F-15C Eagle crashed into the North Sea that morning.
“Kage was perfect, never been treated with more love and respect in my life. He was my absolute best friend,” she said, using the name many called him by.
Kennth Allen was a 2017 AFA graduate, according to Stars and Stripes.
The 48th Fighter Wing shared an image of three jets in flight on Monday morning.
Ready to take on Monday like...#WeAreLiberty! #ReadyAF
The pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased.This is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing community, and our deepest condolences go out to the pilot's family and the 493rd Fighter Squadron.