The U.S. military will launch its X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle on May 16 from Cape Canaveral, Fla., dedicating the flight to first responders on the front line of the fight against coronavirus, Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett said Wednesday.
Barrett, during a webinar hosted by the Colorado Springs-based Space Foundation titled "America's Space Force: Building the Future Today," made the announcement after saying that the Department of the Air Force was declassifying some information related to space.
The webinar, which promised to debut information that had been slated to be shared at the now-rescheduled Space Symposium in Colorado Springs this spring, featured a discussion with Barrett and Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John "Jay" Raymond.
The new Space Force has partnered with the Air Force Research Laboratory and NASA, among other entities, to host multiple experiments on the reusable spacecraft, including one that will evaluate the reaction of materials to space and another that will examine the effect of ambient space radiation on seeds, Barrett said.
Another experiment will "transform solar power into radio-frequency microwave energy and transmit that to Earth," she added.
Barrett and Raymond sat six feet apart during the webinar. "The space between us is not the space we're going to be talking about today," Barrett joked after mentioning that her shared meeting room with the Space Force boss is "covid compliant."
"I would much rather be in Colorado Springs at The Broadmoor with about 15,000 of our closest friends and space enthusiasts talking about critical issues," said Raymond. "I truly look forward to when we're able to gather again."
Barrett and Raymond addressed the question of why now is the right time to stand up Space Force, with Raymond saying that Russia has, within the past few months, moved a satellite with "characteristics of a weapons system" in close proximity to a U.S. satellite.
"There is no time like the present, and, in fact, I would say it's none too soon," Barrett said. "Aggressive and war-like, threatening" action are being made by "space competitors."
"The average American needs to understand just how reliant their life is on space," Raymond said. "Space fuels the American way of life. Space also fuels the American way of war. ... When you turn on the light switch, space is always there. That needs to be the case in the future, as well."
The duo also debuted a Space Force recruiting video, released for broadcast Wednesday, which suggests to viewers, "maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet."
The fledgling force seeks applications from those "who would like to be a part of an exciting, new, happening place," Barrett said. "If your place in the planet is off the planet, the U.S. Space Force might be the place for you."
So far, "recruitment hasn't been a problem," she said. "There seems to be an avalanche of applicants."
Barrett and Raymond took additional questions regarding whether a reserve component would be set up — yes, Raymond said — and one from famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who asked if the Space Force would use "active force" against natural space threats like asteroids, solar flares and space debris.
"We act as the space traffic controller for the world," Raymond said in response.
While the U.S. military is often thought of in terms of its capability to counter "malevolent neighbors and political forces," it's important to realize that it is also called upon to respond to "natural forces" like coronavirus and hurricanes, Barrett acknowledged.
When asked to respond to Netflix's forthcoming comedy "Space Force" — created by and starring comedian Steve Carrell, of "The Office" fame — Raymond, who is bald, avised Carrell to "get a hair cut," saying he's looking "a little shaggy."
He pointed out a recent poll he saw as to who should play Raymond on the show.
"The leading vote was Bruce Willis," Raymond said.