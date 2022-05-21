The three cadets who are refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine will receive their bachelor of science degrees but will not be commissioned into the United States Air Force so long as they remain unvaccinated, officials with the Air Force Academy announced Saturday.
"A decision to reimburse the United States for education costs in lieu of service will be made by the Secretary of the Air Force," the release sent by the academy reads.
Officials did not provide an answer as to whether the three cadets will be able to participate in Wednesday's graduation ceremony.