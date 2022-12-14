Under a new agreement city and military officials approved Tuesday night, the city of Fountain will administer animal control services for Fort Carson.

The intergovernmental support agreement authorizes Fountain to provide animal control services at the military installation over the next 10 years, according to a draft copy of the deal. It will go into effect in 2023 and can be renewed each year for an additional nine years, meeting documents show.

It is the third such agreement between the city and Fort Carson, according to a city news release. The city already provides pest control and general facility construction services to the Mountain Post.

The deal "allows for a safe and humane way to provide for the assessment, shelter and control of stray domestic animals," said Col. Sean Brown, Fort Carson garrison commander. "At this time Fort Carson is not resourced for this mission, and it takes up garrison recourses that could be used for other priority missions."

The deal could save Fort Carson $752,000 over 10 years, Brown said.

The city will contract with its animal control service provider the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region to also carry out those services on the military installation, said Fountain Administrative Services Director John Trylch, who manages the city's intergovernmental support agreement program.

Fort Carson will reimburse Fountain for expenses associated with animal control, according to the draft agreement.

The annual cost for the services will fluctuate, according to a proposed payment schedule, starting at about $136,497 for the first year and incrementally increasing to about $167,924 in year nine.

The city may enter contract agreements up to $200,000 each year for animal control on the military installation. The deal also stipulates that the U.S. Army and the city will meet annually at the end of each subsequent year after 2023 to discuss possible changes to the price schedule.