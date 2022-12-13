Under a new agreement city and military officials are expected to approve Tuesday night, the city of Fountain will administer animal control services on Fort Carson.

The intergovernmental support agreement would authorize Fountain to provide animal control services at the military installation over the next 10 years, according to a draft copy of the deal. It would go into effect in 2023 and can be renewed each year for an additional nine years, meeting documents show.

If approved, it would be the third such agreement between the city and Fort Carson, according to a city news release. The city already provides pest control and general facility construction services to the Mountain Post.

It would be an extension of the city's "enduring interest to always honor and include Fountain's many military residents, supporting their mission to defend our nation, through provision of quality city services and a welcoming sense of home for service members and their families," a draft resolution authorizing approval of the agreement states.

"We really are proud of our relationship with Fort Carson and being able to provide services for our military neighbor," said Fountain Administrative Services Director John Trylch, who manages the city's intergovernmental support agreement program.

If approved, the city would contract with its animal control service provider the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region to also carry out those services on the military installation, Trylch said.

Fort Carson would reimburse Fountain for expenses associated with animal control, according to the draft agreement.

The annual cost for the services will fluctuate, according to a proposed payment schedule, starting at about $136,497 for the first year and incrementally increasing to about $167,924 in year nine.

If the agreement is signed, the city is authorized to enter contract agreements up to $200,000 each year for animal control on the military installation. The deal also stipulates that the U.S. Army and the city will meet annually at the end of each subsequent year after 2023 to discuss possible changes to the price schedule.

The Fountain City Council will consider the item at its regular meeting Tuesday. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 116 S. Main St., Fountain. Meetings are also livestreamed on the city's YouTube page, youtube.com/c/fountaincolorado.

Council meeting agendas are online at fountaincolorado.org/cms/one.aspx?objectId=8304440.