International cooperation in space, including operating the International Space Station and future missions to Mars, has become much more difficult in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, heads of seven international space agencies said Wednesday at the Space Symposium.
Germany and the European Space Agency have halted joint programs with Russia over the invasion and the United Kingdom Space Agency is nearing a decision on whether to suspend a joint program. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, last week suspended its cooperation with the International Space Station (ISS) over sanctions imposed by the U.S. and most countries on companies involved in the Russian space industry.
"Cooperation of all parts of the world (in space) was beyond question until Feb. 24," when the invasion began, Josef Aschbacher, director general of the 22-nation European Space Agency, said during the discussion. Many of the agency's member states imposed economic sanctions after the invasion and "in space, we are not immune to that situation" and "space is very interwoven" with what happens on Earth.
While the agency is developing backup plans, the deteriorating relations between Russia and much of Europe likely will be a "big problem" for the launch scheduled later this year of the agency's Mars rover mission, Aschbacher said. The agency had planned to launch the rover on a Russian rocket to collect samples on Mars, but those plans probably will be delayed at least two years by the invasion.
Germany ended "all bilateral cooperation" with Russia and said it "would not accept this behavior," referring to the invasion, said Walther Pelzer, who heads the German Space Agency. However, he also said it would be "hard to picture what the alternative to working together" would be, adding the agency hopes to soon see a "solution" to end the fighting in Ukraine that would allow cooperation to resume.
Hiroshi Yamakawa, president of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, said the space station continues to operate despite the Russian announcement, but the issue is "very important for the future of collaboration in space." The sanctions have left the Japanese agency and its South Korean counterpart looking for alternatives to Russian rockets to launch satellites.
Most panel members said their agencies plan to keep astronauts aboard the ISS through the end of the decade and then be replaced by a privately operated station called the Orbital Reef.
Blue Origin, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Louisville, Colo.-based Sierra Space are developing plans for the station under contracts from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Panel participants also backed continued manned space missions and said the experiments completed on the ISS provide valuable information that NASA and other space agencies can use in upcoming missions to return to the moon and later to Mars. Paul Bate, CEO of the U.K. Space Agency, stressed the importance of remaining in space as "things get more uncertain on Earth."
All participants also backed continued development of international agreements that better define what nations should and shouldn't do in space, especially in the wake of a Russian test of an anti-satellite weapon last year that created a cloud of space debris that threatens many satellites and perhaps the space station. Pelzer called the issue "an important question," but said little progress has been made in the past year.