The University of Colorado Colorado Springs will start bridging the tuition gap for active-duty military students this fall.

Active duty military students receive $250 per credit hour of assistant from the Department of Defense, which can leave them about $1,500 to $3,000 short on what's needed to cover tuition, fees and materials, said Crista Hill, director of veteran and military affairs.

So the university will be covering the financial gap for active-duty undergraduate students with left-over institutional aid that would otherwise go unawarded and help remove financial barriers to school for active duty service members, said Hill, an Air Force veteran.

This is a program UCCS has wanted to start for a long time and Hill said she believes it can be sustained well into the future.

"It’s just a passion for me and it can change the trajectory for someone’s life to get their bachelor's," she said.

A degree can assist active duty military members with promotions and allow them to use their GI Bill education benefits after they leave the military for continuing education such as a master's degree, she said.

This coming semester about 50 active-duty military students will receive the aid. The school does not have fall enrollment data to release yet, but expects the undergraduate student body will be about 10,000 students, said Chris Valentine, a spokesman for the school.

Military affiliated students, including veterans and reservists, represent about 20% of the student body, with active duty members representing the smallest percentage of that group, in part, because of financial barriers, Hill said. Active duty members tend to average about 10 credit hours, a bit shy of full time.

As long as military members are using DOD tuition assistance for school, they qualify for assistance through UCCS. No application is necessary.

Other schools within the University of Colorado system are not offering the same assistance to active duty members.