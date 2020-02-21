The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has again ranked in the top 10 military-friendly schools in the nation, according to militaryfriendly.com.
The university placed fifth among large public institutions for the current school year. It also placed in the top 10 last year, according to a press release from the university sent this week.
“We are so grateful for the service that our military-affiliated students have offered to our country,” Chancellor Venkat Reddy said in the release. “In return, we are committed to their success both in and out of the classroom — from supporting our students academically to providing resources for their mental and physical well-being.”
Crista Hill, the assistant director of the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs, said the university is “honored and humbled” by the recognition.
“These students have served their country, and it’s now our duty to give them the best possible educational experience,” she said.
The annual list, compiled by the veteran-owned website, is “based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses” to a survey, according to the university.
UCCS outperformed Military Friendly’s standards in all six measured categories: academic polices and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid and assistance, graduation and career, and military student support and retention.
It received its highest score in financial aid and assistance, scoring a 94 out of 100.
In 2016 the university opened the McCord-Herbst Student Veterans Center, which offers coffee and a place for veteran-students to relax between classes. The center was expanded in 2019, according to the university.
The school has received similar recognition for being military friendly, including receiving a gold-level military-friendly recognition in 2017 from Victory Media, the publisher of G.I. Jobs magazine.
Nearly 20% of UCCS students are military-affiliated, whether they’re active duty, a veteran or a family member, according to the university.
UCCS, located on Austin Bluffs Parkway in northwest Colorado Springs, offers 50 bachelor’s, 24 master’s and seven doctoral degrees. Approximately 12,000 students attend the school on campus.