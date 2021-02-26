University of Colorado at Colorado Springs climbed to the No. 3 spot nationally for its military friendliness in the 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools rankings.
It is the third consecutive year UCCS has been ranked in the top 10 for large public institutions for its commitment to military-affiliated students. Last year UCCS ranked No. 5. The ratings are based on six categories including academic policies and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid and assistance, graduation and career, and military student support and retention.
“We are grateful to our military for keeping us safe and we take great pride in serving them and their families,” UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy said in a statement. “Our military-affiliated students bring rich experiences and strengthen our campus and community culture. We are fully committed to their success in the classroom and beyond.”
One in five students at UCCS reports having a military affiliation. The university works to support those students though the McCord-Herbst Student Veteran Center.
"It’s our priority to ensure that beyond their education, they are supported both mentally and physically so that they can gain skills to transform the communities they serve," Reddy said. "Our Office of Veteran and Military Affairs plays a key role in ensuring their success at UCCS."
Lisa Buckman, director of the Veteran and Military Affairs Office, said students feel at home at UCCS both due to the physical space dedicated to military-affiliated students, but also due to the many military-focused campus programs like the Student Veteran Organization, Boots to Suits and Books for Battle Buddies.
“We’re honored to be recognized as a top educational destination for student veterans, active-duty personnel and their family members,” Buckman said. “These students and their family members have served their country, and we are proud to offer them a home and the best possible education to ensure their success moving forward.”