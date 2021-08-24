U.S. Space Command has reached a startup milestone of "initial operational capability," Army Gen. James Dickinson, who leads the Colorado Springs unit that manages all American military missions in orbit, announced Tuesday.

The announcement means the command, which celebrates its second birthday since its 2019 rebirth next week, can effectively defend American interests in orbit while deterring rivals from attacking U.S. space assets.

Dickinson said the command, headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base is "prepared to address threats from competition to conflict in space, while also protecting and defending our interests in this vast and complex domain."

The command was started in Colorado Springs in 2019 and has now reached 900 troops, Dickinson said. The future of the command here is in doubt after a Jan. 13 decision by the Trump administration to move it to Huntsville, Ala.

Trump caused controversy Friday when he told a syndicated radio show that he "single-handedly" decided on Alabama as the command's future home, short-circuiting a nonpartisan process at the Pentagon to make the basing decision.

Dickinson didn't address the controversy in his remarks Tuesday morning, but he did talk about the importance of caring for the command's troops.

"Make no mistake, our No. 1 priority in all of this, in all of the missions areas we have, is to take care of those people," Dickinson said.

The general was set to take questions at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

