President Donald Trump on Wednesday awarded U.S. Space Command to Huntsville, Ala., in a move that several Pentagon insiders and lawmakers say bypassed the military’s top pick of Colorado Springs, the unit's current home, because of political considerations.
- U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, and newly-elected Colorado Democratic U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper issued a joint statement.
"We do not believe this decision reflects the best choice, or even a rational choice, for our national security and ability to confront threats in space," they said. "We are concerned by rumors that the Trump White House influenced this decision for political reasons."
- The Metro Denver EDC said in a news release that it was "disheartened" by the decision.
"We have the utmost respect for the Department of the Air force's site evaluation process," said J.J. Ament, CEO of the Metro Denver EDC. "We look forward to seeing how our military leadership scored Colorado and hope that their professional judgment was not overruled for political reasons by a President who is in his final hours in office. A decision that disrupts the operation of U.S. Space Command, and potentially impacts the strength of our long-term national space defense capacities, is too important and complex to not be addressed in detail by the incoming administration with military leadership."
- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers criticized the decision during a news conference Wednesday with Dirk Draper, CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. Both asked the incoming Biden administration to suspend the decision so it can review all details of the Air Force recommendation on the headquarters location and the role Trump played.
"It is not in the best interest of taxpayers to move Space Command," Suthers said, noting that "not a cent has been appropriated for this move," which he said would hamper the command's ability to recruit personnel.
"I am terribly disappointed in the decision of the Space Command location. The decision should be made on the merits, and not politics," Draper said.
- El Paso County Commission Chairman Stan VanderWerf said the Alabama pick doesn't make sense.
“Housing the permanent headquarters for U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs is right for our national security, our men and women in uniform, and is in line with the military’s own recommendation," he said in an email. "Our region has the right infrastructure, work force, and community commitment to support this mission."