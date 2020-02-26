USS Arizona crew member, Pearl Harbor survivor dies age 97

Donald Stratton, a USS Arizona survivor, acknowledges a friend at Kilo Pier next to the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument on Dec. 7, 2016, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu. Stratton passed away in his sleep at his Colorado Springs home Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 with his family in attendance. Stratton was one of the survivors of the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese aerial attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii that killed 1,100 Arizona crew members.

The U.S. Honor Flag is headed to Colorado Springs for Saturday's memorial service for locally revered World War II veteran Donald Stratton.

Stratton, who survived burns over two-thirds of his body when the USS Arizona exploded amid the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, died at home Feb. 15 at 97. He had been in failing health since contracting pneumonia in October.

The flag is headed to Colorado Springs from El Paso, Texas, via Denver, according to a Wednesday press release from The Honor Network, which oversees the flag.

Stratton's memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel, 4285 N. Academy Blvd. The service is open to the public, and attendees are asked to wear Hawaiian shirts; red, white, and blue; USS Arizona apparel; or service uniforms, according to a PR firm that represents the family.

Stratton will be buried at 11 a.m. Monday at Red Cloud Cemetery in Red Cloud, Neb., according to the firm.

The Honor Flag has traveled millions of miles since Sept. 11, 2001, from Iraq and Afghanistan to outer space and the memorial services for thousands of service members and first responders.

