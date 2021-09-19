The Space Force command that will train its troops — Space Training and Readiness Command — was established in Colorado Springs last month, and two of its five Deltas later announced their squadron activation and command structure.
Space Delta 12, the test and evaluation Delta, held a squadron activation and redesignation recognition ceremony Aug. 27 at Peterson Space Force Base; Space Delta 11, the range and aggressor Delta, held its squadron activation ceremony Aug. 30 at Schriever Space Force Base.
Space Delta 12 is part of the newest U.S. Space Force field command, Space Training and Readiness Command, which was activated Aug. 23 at Peterson Space Force Base. The command is provisionally housed at Peterson Space Force Base with a formal basing decision planned later.
The command of roughly 850 Space Force "guardians" will more than double in size over next five years as the new service — established in December 2019 — grows, said Brig. Gen. Shawn Bratton, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command.
“STARCOM has a clear mission: Prepare every guardian,” Bratton said. “Prepare them to compete and win as part of a joint force. Prepare them for conflict, should our nation call upon us. I’m confident we will deliver on this mission."
During Space Delta 12’s Aug 27 ceremony, inaugural commander Col. Peter Flores activated and redesignated its five squadrons.
Flores is the former director of Space and Cyber Operations, Combined Force Space Component Command/Fourteenth Air Force at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., and more recently the commander of Space Training and Readiness Delta (Provisional), at Peterson Space Force Base.
“The Delta 12 mission is to prepare Space Force guardians to prevail in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment through the independent test and evaluation of Space Force capabilities, and delivery of timely, accurate, and expert information in support of weapon system acquisition, operational acceptance, and readiness decisions,” their press release read.
The Delta is currently composed of more than 300 guardians . They are temporarily housed at Schriever and Peterson Space Force bases until a formal basing decision is made.
Space Delta 11 held its activation ceremony Aug. 30 at Schriever Space Force Base.
During the ceremony, Bratton conveyed command of Space Delta 11’s inaugural commander, Col. Kyle Pumroy.
“You hold the distinction of being the Delta that, perhaps more than any other, builds readiness,” Bratton said. “Range and aggressor squadrons serve one purpose: to make our guardians better, prepare our guardians, prepare our force so when the day comes and we are needed, they too are ready.”
Pumroy, an Air Force Academy graduate, most recently served as deputy director of Combined Space Operations Center at Vandenberg .
Delta 11 focuses on enhancing the combat credibility of space warfighters.
“We must continue to imagine and create relevant training and testing opportunities to instill credibility into our space warfighters,” Pumroy said. “Doing so ensures the Space Force and its teammates are prepared to compete and win, and if we do it right, ensures our adversaries choose not to fight because our warfighters are better than them, and they know it.”
The Delta’s mission is to deliver realistic, threat-informed test and training environments through the provision of live, virtual, and constructive range and combat replication capability to prepare Space Force, joint and allied forces to prevail in contested and degraded operationally limited space environments, according to the release.
The Delta is currently made up of about 100 active-duty guardians and airmen, with added support from Air Force Reserve Command. It has five squadrons. The Delta is temporarily housed at Schriever Space Force Base until a permanent basing decision is made.