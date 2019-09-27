Two Pikes Peak region military nonprofits, The Home Front Cares and Peak Military Care Network, are merging to create Home Front Military Care Network, the organizations announced this week.
The merger, expected to be completed by the end of the year, will “provide better and more efficient support for service members, veterans and their families,” a news release says. The new organization’s board of directors will be led by retired Army Lt. Gen. Ed Anderson.
The Home Front Cares, which was started in 2003, provides “emergency grants to pay essential life expenses like rent, utilities and car repairs,” its website says.
Since 2012, Peak Military Care Network has connected “military service members, veterans and their families to the highest quality resources provided by our trusted community partners,” its website says.
The merger “capitalizes on the long-term collaborative working relationship” between the organizations and “will streamline access to key services,” the release says. Savings on administration and operations costs — expected to be at least 25% of gross revenue — will be allocated to “programming that will have an immediate and positive impact on those we collectively serve.”
Kate Hatten, president and CEO of Peak Military Care Network, said she hopes the merger will bring “more breadth and depth” to what the organizations can provide.
“Our two organizations have been long-term partners in delivering services,” says a statement by Steve Dant, chairman of Peak Military Care Network’s board of directors, “and we are pleased to seize this opportunity to improve efficiencies, while streamlining access to services. This is a win-win for our organizations and service members, veterans and their families.”
Tony Przybyslawski, chairman of The Home Front Cares’ board of directors, said in a statement: “With THFC and PMCN joining forces, we are excited to improve our capacity to meet the needs of our military and veteran community while lowering operational costs, so that more dollars go to direct support for military and veteran families.”