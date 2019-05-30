If nothing else, President Donald Trump broke the mold on Thursday. With a mix a humor and saber-rattling, accompanied by a Trumpian dash of adjectives and a bit of bravado, Trump saw off the Academy’s class of 2019, with a speech that was decidedly conventional for the famously off-the-cuff president.
"To dominate the future, America must rule the skies. And that is what your time at this great Academy has been all about," he said. ""You truly make America proud."
Trump steered clear of his troubles with Robert Mueller, Iran, Democrats, immigration and a hit-parade of issues and only took a single swipe at a phalanx of press who piled in Falcon Stadium for the address. The president also paused his remarks twice to invite cadets to the stage for a presidential pat on the back before wrapping up with a marathon of 1,000 handshakes and hugs doled out to the graduates.
“I’m shaking all 1,000, OK?” Trump told the crowd to cheers.
The crowd lavished applause on Trump, and more than a few shouted “four more years.” The crowd of more than 30,000 was wild for Trump despite a long wait.
The president arrived in Colorado Springs nearly an hour behind schedule, but paused at the Peterson Air Force Base to greet Mayor John Suthers before taking time to shake hands with Jack Plylar, an Elbert County World War II veteran who was one of his first Colorado supporters for the presidency.
A spectator uses a program to shield himself from the bright sun before the start of the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Collins family flew to Colorado Springs from Georgia this week for the fifth, and perhaps final, time to see their son David Collins graduate at the Air Force Academy graduation. On the right is David’s former track coach. Photo by Conrad Swanson.
Before Trump’s motorcade roared up Interstate 25, Trump’s limousine slowed at points on Fountain Boulevard so he could greet knots of well-wishers often packing signs or flags.
At the academy, Trump delivered a speech that was long on praise for the armed forces but short on specifics for his military plans.
“I am committed to keeping our military the best-trained best-equipped and most technologically advanced fighting force anywhere under the sun,” Trump said.
One topic Trump hit has plenty of local interest. Trump touted his proposal for a separate Space Force to house the military’s satellite troops. He didn’t hint as to whether the military is leaning toward putting its new combat headquarters for space here. Colorado Springs is competing with towns in Alabama and California to house U.S. Space Command, which will oversee the space efforts of all armed services.
But Trump made it clear that America’s enemies are offering new threats in space and he wants a space service to counter them.
“America needs to reclaim the ultimate high ground,” Trump said.
The president also repeatedly hinted at new highly classified weapons, including hypersonic weapons that he thinks could change how America fights.
“We have things under development the likes of which you have never seen and the likes of which you can’t conceive,” Trump said.
The president expressed pride over boosted defense budgets including a $750 billion plan now being mulled by congress and he touted his “America first” foreign policy.
“No longer will we sacrifice America’s interest to any foreign power,” Trump said. “We don’t do that any more. In all things and ways we are putting America first and it is about time.”
But Trump tended to treat the policy portions of his speech as medicine that he masked with the sugar of revelry with cadets.
The president set a new precedent by stopping his speech cold to call cadets up to the stage including Parker Hammond, who battled through cancer to earn his lieutenant’s bars.
“Get up here Parker,” he ordered the cadet before offering him a “Great job, great job.”
Looking at Hammond, Trump quipped, “I have to say there are a lot of great-looking people at this school.”
Cadets repaid Trump’s affection. The president is now an honorary member of the academy’s class of 2019 and the cadets chipped in to give him a painting by Colorado Springs aviation artist Rick Broome.
Trump also ordered the cadets to turn toward the stands and thank their parents. Trump offered those parents his own thanks, too.
“Thank you for raising rock-ribbed American patriots,” he said.
