President Donald Trump claimed a victory of sorts in Afghanistan during a Thursday night town hall in Pennsylvania as he campaigned for a second term.
It's not the kind of victory the military has sought since 2001. But it's enough for Trump and a Pentagon that is now seemingly in lock step with the White House on policy issues.
"We've been there for 20 years. We're really serving more as a law enforcement group than a military group," Trump said. "We could win that war very easily, but I don't feel like killing millions of people in order to do it. We don't want to do that. You don't want to do that. Nobody wants to do that. People are tired. Even the biggest hawks are tired of being there."
That's big news for thousands of Fort Carson troops who have regularly commuted to Afghanistan for combat tours. Every unit at the post has spent time in Afghanistan, and three Fort Carson soldiers earned the Medal of Honor for their service there.
With wartime commitments, Colorado Springs got used to waving goodbye during deployments that sometimes left Fort Carson looking like a ghost town.
Now Fort Carson is bustling. All of its major units are home at the same time, something not seen often in 19 years.
Thursday night, Trump laid out what appears to be a new military policy, delivered in his conversational style, that could keep more of those troops at home. In brief, he wants to end ongoing U.S. entanglements overseas, unless they offer a tangible benefit to the U.S.
"And I was always against Iraq — going into Iraq. I think it was one of the worst — maybe the worst decision ever made," Trump said. "But I used to say, 'Once they were in there, keep the oil.' They never kept the oil. We have an oil area in — near Syria and in Syria; we kept it. So the only soldiers I have over there, they're guarding the oil. We kept the oil. So we kept the treasure. That's OK."
It's a big difference from the Obama and Bush administrations, which asked the military to build new allies in Iraq and Afghanistan. Having troops in those countries was seen as a counterweight to Iranian aggression and growing Chinese influence throughout the Middle East.
Trump, when asked whether the U.S. needed to prop up democracy in Afghanistan, said it's not the military's job.
"We're getting along very well with everybody. We have to get our people back home," Trump said. "It's not fair. We're a police force over there. We're maintaining things. Eventually, we have to leave. We don't want to stay there for another 20 years. We don't want to stay there for 100 years. We want our people to come back home."
While Trump wants the troops home, he isn't seeing that as a cost-saving measure. Instead, the president said boosting military budgets remains his top priority.
And keeping military budgets high appears to be a top Trump talking point as he hits the 2020 campaign trail.
"But I had to fix the military," he said. "The military was depleted."