President Donald Trump is "strongly considering" Colorado Springs for the home of U.S. Space Command and intends to decide on a permanent location by the end of the year, Colorado Gov. Polis said Thursday.
“Colorado is the perfect home for Space Command, and I was excited to have the opportunity to remind President Trump why that’s true,” Polis said in a Thursday news release from his office.
“Colorado is home to a proud military history. Not only do we have a strong community of veterans and active duty military, but our state is the epicenter for the national security and aerospace industries. We had a great conversation today about why Colorado is best, and I think after his visit to Colorado Springs, the president will see that Space Command’s permanent home should once again be in Colorado.
"The president said he enjoyed his speech at the Air Force Academy graduation and is strongly considering Colorado for Space Command and plans to decide by the end of the year.”
Colorado Springs U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn said earlier this month the Trump administration’s budget proposal puts the city in a good position to keep U.S. Space Command.
The command, established last year, oversees the space efforts of all military branches and is poised to oversee warfare in orbit. The command is temporarily housed in Colorado Springs, but a decision on where to keep it permanently is months overdue.
Lamborn, the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee’s readiness panel, said politics are likely to blame.
“I suspect that there is pressure behind the scenes and that’s why we have a delayed announcement,” he said.
But the new budget pledges virtually all of the construction money allocated to the new space force to Colorado Springs for projects including $88 million to create a space operations center at Schriever Air Force Base.
Lamborn said getting that money will make it harder for his rivals to lure the command to Alabama or Florida, which are in the running.