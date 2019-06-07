Courts weigh Trump's plan to tap Pentagon for border wall
Caption +

FILE - In this Friday, April 5, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico, Calif. A federal judge on Friday, May 17, 2019, in California will consider a challenge to Trump's plan to tap billions of dollars from the Defense and Treasury departments to build his prized border wall with Mexico. Twenty states brought one lawsuit; the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, brought the other.

 Jacquelyn Martin
Show MoreShow Less

More than 100 soldiers will apply slippery paint to a mile-long strip of wall along the Mexican border in California, U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs confirmed Friday.

The troops, assigned to assist Border Patrol agents on orders issued by President Donald Trump last year, were asked to do the painting job by the Department of Homeland Security, Northern Command said. The command at Peterson Air Force Base is overseeing the military's border mission.

Painting is one of many support jobs being carried out by troops, who are barred by law from acting as police. Instead, they are doing jobs that free up border agents by providing administrative and logistical support.

The paint, applied to a section south of Calexico, Calif., makes the wall slippery and stains the skin and clothing of those who touch it, the command said.

Foul play ruled out in death of soldier on border mission

"This effort will provide an operational benefit, in that the coating addresses camouflaging tactics of illegal border-crossers and makes the bollards more difficult to climb," the command said in a statement.

The paint will cost $150,000, with Border Patrol footing the bill for materials.

Contact Tom Roeder: 636-0240

Twitter: @xroederx

Tags

Senior Military Editor

Tom Roeder is the Gazette's senior military editor. In Colorado Springs since 2003, Tom covers seven military installations in Colorado, including five in the Pikes Peak region. His main job, though, is being dad to two great kids.

Load comments