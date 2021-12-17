A top para-triathlete at Fort Carson was found guilty of one count of sexual assault and was sentenced to seven years in prison and dishonorably discharged from the Army, Fort Carson officials announced in a press release.
Master Sgt. Allan L. Armstrong was convicted Dec. 10 and sentenced to forfeit all pay and allowances and be reduced to the grade of private alongside the prison sentence and being dishonorably discharged.
Armstrong was a para-triathlete in 2015 for the Army's World Class Athlete Program while at Fort Carson. He won three paratriathlon national championships between 2017 and 2019.