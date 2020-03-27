The Air Force Academy told its cadets this week that getting too friendly will result in a month of marching practice.
Marching "tours" have long been the punishment of choice for cadet scofflaws at the school, and now will be used to target cadets who ignore the school's strict social-distancing rules.
In a note to cadets that was obtained by The Gazette, leaders said 30 "tours" will be levied for those found too close to their classmates.
"Double for the second offense," the note said.
The academy this month sent 3,000 of its 4,000 cadets home due to the coronavirus outbreak. The remaining cadets, all seniors, are spread through the school's two dormitories in an arrangement that will allow them to stay 6 feet apart at all times.
As part of the distancing plan, the school changed its Mitchell Hall dining operations to take-out only.
The cadets are far apart, but it still may seem too close for the school's seniors. They're confined to the 18,500-acre campus in an effort to limit their exposure to the virus.