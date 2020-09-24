The Pueblo Chemical Depot used a phrase this month that’s seldom been used about the long-delayed effort to destroy America’s largest remaining stockpile of mustard gas: “Ahead of schedule.”
The depot completed the destruction of nearly 300,000 155 mm shells loaded with the chemical agent and workers are refitting the robotic plant to eliminate 105 mm shells. All of the shells are 1950s vintage weapons built in a crash program during the Cold War to counter Soviet chemical weapons.
“We proudly completed this campaign ahead of schedule and while implementing strict new protocols to keep our workforce safe amid the coronavirus pandemic,” Walton Levi, a chemical depot project manager, said in a statement.
Since the 1990s, the depot east of Pueblo has stored as many as 800,000 mustard gas shells. The mustard gas is banned by a 1993 chemical weapons treaty signed by the U.S. and 64 other countries. A deadline to the destroy the weapons was set for 2007 and extended to 2012 as the Pueblo shells sat in bunkers during years of wrangling over their fate.
The Pueblo plant to destroy the weapons uses robots to rip shells open, wash out the mustard gas and neutralize it. Destruction of the shells started in 2015, and leaders pledged they all would be gone by 2019. But the $5 billion program was beset by more problems, including a lengthy shutdown in 2016 that led to major revisions at the plant.
Now, with the last of the 155 mm shells destroyed, the biggest weapons the facility faced are gone, leaving lighter and easier to process shells ahead.
“As of Aug. 28, the destruction of 1,791.9 U.S. tons of mustard agent has been reported to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons,” the depot said in a news release.
Pueblo fought for years to keep the destruction of the weapons on-site, rather than having the work done at other Army chemical weapons destruction plants. Building and operating the plant has resulted in hundreds of jobs that have poured billions into the Pueblo economy.
But as the last shells are destroyed, the torrent of Army money that has flowed to the site will slow to a trickle. And closure of the depot, ordered by Congress in the 1980s, will finally take place.
Pueblo leaders have worked to find future uses of the place as an industrial park and have received tepid interest. On windswept land 14 miles east of Pueblo, the depot isn’t a property that would make a real estate agent swoon.
But the depot could find a future in its past.
The Army has periodically pondered using the depot to house units from nearby Fort Carson. And the Colorado National Guard has also shown some interest in the site for its missions.
The military’s footprint in Colorado is only growing, and land to house those missions is scarce.
If Pueblo works with the active-duty leaders in Colorado Springs and National Guard bosses in Denver, the 24,000-acre site could be a gold mine.
But the clock is ticking in Pueblo, with each shell destroyed bringing the depot closer to closure.
