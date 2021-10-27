Military experts will discuss the future of warfare and lessons learned from 20 years of war during a community conversation Thursday evening titled After Afghanistan: The Future of Warfare.
The public can submit questions and register to attend in-person or virtually at gazette.com/community. The program will be livestreamed at gazette.com and kktv.com.
Doors open at the Southeast Armed Services YMCA – 2190 Jet Wing Drive – at 5:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 6 p.m. Gazette editor Vince Bzdek and KKTV digital anchor Jon Wiener will co-moderate the discussion.
Panelists include:
- Retired Lt. Gen. Harry Raduege, cyber expert and head of the National Cybersecurity Center, a Colorado Springs-based think tank that focuses on information security and blockchain technology. Raduege served 35 years in the Air Force in a variety of roles in information technology and cyber operations.
- Retired Lt. Gen. Chris Miller, a 1980 Air Force Academy graduate and former Air Force deputy chief of staff for strategic plans and programs. Miller is currently at the Air Force Academy as the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Chair for the Study of Profession of Arms.
- Retired Lt. Col. Kyleanne Hunter, an AH-1W Super Cobra Marine Corps combat veteran and director of the Strategy and Warfare Center at the Air Force Academy. Hunter is an assistant professor of military and strategic studies.
- Maj. Jamil Brown, an Air Force Academy Institute for Future Conflict fellow. Brown also serves as a political science instructor. He coordinates future conflict research opportunities between faculty, cadets and potential partners.
- Schuyler Foerster, visiting professor of political science at Colorado College and former Scowcroft Professor for National Security Studies at the Air Force Academy.
After two decades of counterinsurgency saw the American military conduct unforeseen campaigns, what's the future of defense for Colorado's 45,000 active-duty troops?
How does America prepare amid rising tensions with rivals like Russia and China?
How does the military prepare for battle in new domains including space and the realm of artificial intelligence when robots could rule future battlefields?
Attend or listen in to find out.