The Thunderbirds fly overhead as cadets toss their hats into the air at the end of graduation. The Air Force Academy held their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30, 2019. President Donald J. Trump was the commencement speaker. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Cadets toss their hats in the air Wednesday, May 30, 2007 at the conclusion of graduation ceremonies at The United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Mark Reis photo
President Donald J. Trump salutes as he walks past a row of cadets while entering the Air Force Academy graduation. The Air Force Academy held their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30, 2019. President Donald J. Trump was the commencement speaker. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Gen. David Goldfein, chief of staff of the Air Force, spent time chatting with President Donald Trump at the Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Air Force cadet Parker Hammond got called up out of the cadets to the stage by President Donald J. Trump. Hammond battled cancer and was still able to graduate at the Air Force Academy. The Air Force Academy held their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30, 2019. President Donald J. Trump was the commencement speaker. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Colin Zavislak and Hunter Ahlquist react after the hat toss of the Air Force Academy graduation. The Air Force Academy held their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30, 2019. President Donald J. Trump was the commencement speaker. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A spectator uses a program to shield himself from the bright sun before the start of the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Cadets apply a thick amount of sunscreen before the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Secretary of the Air Force Heather A. Wilson speaks during the commencement ceremony for the 61st graduating class at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Falcon Stadium. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)