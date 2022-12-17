Thousands of people turned out at Pikes Peak National and Evergreen cemeteries on Saturday to honor departed veterans for Wreaths Across America.
The annual wreath-laying event coordinates with Arlington National Cemetery and more than 3,400 locations in all 50 U.S. states and abroad.
Veterans, family members, and other volunteers ignored below-freezing temperatures as they gathered at Pikes Peak National for a brief honor guard and prayer ceremony before lining up and laying wreaths upon the final resting places of more than 3,000 veterans and fallen service members.
“This is a huge turnout — maybe even bigger than last year,” said Darryl, a cemetery employee. “Some of them have been here since 7 a.m., and they don’t seem to care how cold it is. It’s great to see.”
Mike and Cathy Dugdell showed up early to visit Cathy’s father, Lucian Finando, a Vietnam War veteran who passed away in 2021.
“This is an opportunity to honor him,” Cathy said. “And it’s great to see to many other people here.”
For some attendees, the wreath-laying was a kind of reunion as people spotted familiar faces among the throng of volunteers. For many of the veterans in attendance, it was a chance to shake hands, swap stories, and engage in a little good-natured ribbing between former soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen.
“One of the best things about today is that we can remember the things we have in common,” said Gerald, a former Army soldier who served two tours in Iraq. “For at least a day, nobody cares who voted for who in the last election.”
Jessica Hauschildt, whose family consists of a host of veterans and current service members, agreed.
“Look at all these people,” Hauschildt said. “We may all have different political views, but we’re here today for the same thing. I didn’t serve (in the military) myself, but this is a way of doing our small part to serve the people who served us.”
Volunteers laid thousands of wreaths at six cemeteries in El Paso County — Pikes Peak National, Evergreen, Fairview, Monument, and the Air Force Academy — in separate events.
The annual tradition has been criticized for placing a wreath, which is viewed by some as a Christian symbol, on a gravesite without getting family permission. But many volunteers dismissed the criticism, choosing instead to focus on honoring the fallen.
“Some people are just ready to be offended at anything, I guess,” Hauschildt said “They don’t see the big picture. But that’s okay, because all these people do.“
While many volunteers had a personal or familial connection with a departed veteran or service members, others simply felt compelled to participate.
Erica, an Air Force veteran, doesn’t have a loved one at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, but said she lays a wreath at a different headstone each year.
“I just like to spend a few minutes thinking about that person — about the life they lived, and the time they served,” she said. “And, of course, to say thank you.”
Gratitude was the prevailing sentiment at the ceremony as thousands of people in El Paso joined their counterparts across the country in remembering departed U.S. service members and their families.
“It’s a chance to come together and honor the veterans we know and love,” Hauschildt said. “And even if we didn’t know them, we still love them.”