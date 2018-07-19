Ear piercing businesses in Colorado Springs can get ready for a boom as the Air Force embraces bling in its new uniform updates.
The regulations, announced this month, allow women to sport diamonds and pearls on their lobes while in uniform and for the first time allows men to sport earrings with their civilian attire.
"While off duty in civilian clothes males are authorized to wear earrings on or off installation," the Air Force announced. "Females are authorized to wear round or square white diamond, gold, white pearl or silver earrings as a set with any uniform combination. "
The changes also allow backpacks and a wider array sunglasses for airmen, and eliminated "minimum length" standards that required women to avoid short haircuts.
“These changes stemmed from the 100th Air Force Uniform Board, which incorporated direct feedback from Airmen,” said Lt. Gen. Gina Grosso, Deputy Chief of Staff, Manpower, Personnel, and Services. “There are additional Uniform Board initiatives that are ongoing and still being analyzed for consideration and implementation by senior leaders.”
The Air Force, though, isn't going for full-on runway fashion. Their regulation on purses is still enough to make a designer gasp in horror.
"Handbags for all uniform combinations will be solid black leather or vinyl without ornamentation with black or white stitching," the Air Force said.
Army Training Sir!
The Army has announced it will prune its non-combat training requirements, with three classes that have drawn groans from soldiers for years topping the list of cuts.
The service is undergoing a massive review of how it uses soldier time in a bid to make its units better-equipped to fight overseas.
"This effort focuses on a systematic simplification, reduction, or elimination of required activities (training and non-training) which consume commanders', leaders', and Soldiers' time that they might otherwise spend building and sustaining combat readiness," the Army said in a news release.
The cuts include the Travel Risk Planning System, called "Roadtrips are Bad" by soldiers.
Also gone is Media Awareness Training, which soldiers call the "Don't Talk to Reporters Class."
Another cut victim is Combating Trafficking in Persons Training, which soldiers call the "Hookers Are Bad Training."
Hope you really like Basic:
While the Army is cutting some training requirements, it has also announced a major increase in training for its newest troops — eight more weeks in basic.
The Army announced that its "one-station unit training" for new infantry soldiers will be expanded from 14 to 22 weeks.
The longer basic allows "expanded weapons training, increased vehicle-platform familiarization, extensive combatives training and a 40-hour combat-lifesaver certification course," the Army said. "Further, the change will include increased time in the field during both day and night operations and include an increased emphasis on drill and ceremony maneuvers."
Command Sgt. Major of the Army Dan Dailey, who served most of his career in Colorado Springs-based infantry units, praised the shift.
"This pilot program is the first step toward achieving our vision of the Army of 2028," Dailey said in a statement. "With more time to train on critical Infantry tasks, we'll achieve greater lethality."
The Army says its the biggest shift in infantry training since the 1970s. The first 22-week basic is planned for 2019 and will be reviewed for effectiveness.
