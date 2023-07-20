As a high-profile fight rages over the future of Space Command, another Colorado Springs-based command has been growing up and getting ready to leave.

Now in its second year, the Space Training and Readiness Command, or STAR Command, marked a milestone Thursday in its maturity as its first leader, Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton handed the reins to Brig. Gen. Timothy Sejba.

During a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations, lauded Bratton's work to grow the command from its early beginnings in a old bank conference room to an enduring institution charged with preparing guardians to handle an ever more tense space environment. For example, China and Russia have both demonstrated they can blow up satellites with missiles, a capability that could harm critical infrastructure that provides communications, navigation and imagery.

In its early days, STAR Command has been working from offices in the Plaza of the Rockies on Tejon Street overseeing training, education, testing and war games for the military's newest and smallest branch that employs about 8,600 service members. The command itself employs about 150 people.

As the first commander of STAR Command Bratton worked on a new basic military education program that covered topics such as space history and space vocabulary, setting up a new partnership with Johns Hopkins University to offer midcareer education and laid the foundation for the new National Space Test and Training Complex that will provide guardians with a training range to practice their skills, Saltzman said.

"I want you to know that your efforts as the inaugural commander made a real difference for the Space Forces today. And all STARCom successes are because of your steady hands," he said.

Bratton noted it was his job to take 20 years of ideas around the need for focus and education in space into action, and while culture can't be dictated, he expects over the decades Space Force culture will be traced back to the early STARCom team.

"The bonds are tight when you start the organization from scratch, and you get to build it from the ground up. And those bonds will take this command far," he said.

Incoming commander Sejba worked in Colorado Springs at the beginning of his career on the global positioning system at what is now Schriever Space Force Base and later worked in space and cyber operations with the National Reconnaissance Office. Recently he worked for the Los Angeles-based Space Systems Command in acquisitions as a program executive officer on programs focused on tracking objects in space and identifying what they are, defending satellites in orbit, and command and control of satellites.

Sejba values consistency in leadership and he said he expects to continue working on a realistic training environment for guardians, one of Bratton's priorities. Earlier this year, Saltzman asked Congress to invest hundreds of millions in better Space Force training in the 2024 Department of Defense budget.

The DoD is also preparing to invest in a new headquarters for the command likely at Patrick Space Force Base, outside of Orlando, Fla. The Department of the Air Force announced the preferred location in May. An environmental assessment of the site required ahead of a final decision is expected to be completed later this year or early next. Sejba could not speak to a timeline for a move.

Unlike Space Command, at the center of a contentious political battle between Colorado and its potential future home, Alabama, STAR Command has not drawn the same political furor.

In addition to the command's 150 employees, Space Force Delta 10, responsible for doctrine and tactics, will likely move to Florida as well.

Sejba said he expected his diverse background would lend itself well preparing guardians across the force and he is excited to be back in Colorado Springs.

While other branches are struggling with recruitment, thousands of people are interested in the new service that can only accept hundreds of applicants a year.

"There's a lot of excitement across the board for a new service," he said.