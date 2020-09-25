An Army space support team from the Colorado National Guard deployed to the Middle East on Thursday after a small, socially distanced ceremony in Centennial.
The six-member group — the Guard’s Army Space Support Team 30, from the 117th Space Battalion — will support U.S. Central Command operations by providing direct support to warfighters on the ground.
The unit will also participate in strategic deterrence of enemies operating against American and coalition forces in the Arabian Gulf region, according to a press release from the Guard.
“These Colorado Army National Guard space professionals are providing a space capability critical to the warfight,” the adjutant general of Colorado, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, said in the release.
“I am proud that they have maintained their strategic readiness and have volunteered to deploy during a global pandemic.”
Army space support teams are “small, highly trained and specialized teams that enable operations by maximizing military use of space-based assets to include satellite imagery, missile warning systems, satellite communications, space-based weather, and Global Positioning System capabilities for combatant commanders,” according to the press release.
The 117th Space Battalion has regularly provided space support to joint warfighting headquarters overseas since Sept. 11, 2001.
The unit has also supported incident commanders during emergency response operations in the state, including the West Fork fire complex in 2013.
The Colorado Army National Guard’s Army Space Support Team 24, also composed of soldiers from the Guard’s 117th Space Battalion, deployed to the Middle East in January.
The unit was tasked with supporting U.S. Central Command operations using satellite imagery, missile warning systems, satellite communications and space-based weather information.