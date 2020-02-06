U.S. Space Command is gearing up its cyber operations and plans to create its cyber arm this summer, Brig. Gen. Joseph Matos III told participants in a major cybersecurity conference Thursday in Colorado Springs.
All joint military commands have cyber arms — most are staffed with about 36 people — and Space Command, now based in Colorado Springs, will be no different, Matos said during a speech at the Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium at The Broadmoor. U.S. Strategic Command in Omaha, Neb., is temporarily providing cyber and many other services to Space Command as it creates its own units, but many decisions are yet to made on how that will happen, he said.
"Space and cyber operations are intertwined and both have global effect. That is why cyber operations are so important," Matos said. "Cyber operations can deliver a strategic advantage on the battlefield."
Space Command's cyber role includes keeping the Department of Defense Information Network up and running, defending satellites and ground stations against cyber attacks and offensive operations that deny adversaries the ability to attack U.S. cyber and space assets, Matos said. The command works closely with U.S. Cyber Command, the 16th Air Force and U.S. intelligence agencies, he added.
"We are working to build up our cyber operations and capability... as we figure how how to do cyber operations and support space operations," Matos said. Much is "still to be decided. We have to determine the number of people available to do these missions — the support may come from the Air Force — and we have to identify the requirements of what we need to do the mission."
U.S. Space Command, re-established last summer, controls all U.S. military space operations from centers at Schriever and Peterson Air Force Bases. Where the command will be permanently housed remains undecided.
The nation's space troops were consolidated under a new service in December. The Space Force is being built from what was Air Force Space Command at Peterson. But whether the new service will include cyber troops remains up in the air. The Space Force provides troops, training and equipment to U.S. Space Command.
Key priorities for the new command, which began operating in September, include making U.S. networks more difficult for adversaries to attack and develop a better system to look at entire cyber landscape, Matos said. The new command also eventually will have its own contracting and acquisition operation, one of many services that are now provided to it by Strategic Command, he said.
Colorado Springs is vying with California, Alabama and Florida to be the command's permanent home. Colorado Springs has a lead in that race because all of the facilities necessary for the command are already here.
The Pentagon decision on where to house the command was expected last year, but has been delayed without explanation.
Moving the command from the Pikes Peak region, though, would require congressional permission because of a provision inserted into a Pentagon policy measure by Colorado Springs Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn.