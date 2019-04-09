Amid a full-court press at the Space Symposium from the Pentagon to establish a Space Force, stars appeared to be aligning Tuesday for Colorado to call much of it home.
Congressional sources at the Space Symposium confirm that three bases in Colorado Springs – half of the six bases under consideration – are finalists to house the new U.S. Space Command, the nerve center of the Space Force which is now under congressional consideration. Space Force would become a new service under the Air Force rather than a separate branch of the armed services under current plans.
A contract issued late Monday will pay for $9 million in work to establish the command, work that will take place at Peterson and Schriever Air Force Bases, making the location of U.S. Space Command here an even better bet.
And documents obtained by The Gazette show the military evaluating criteria, including cost, that make Colorado Springs look like the top contender.
The message from Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Tuesday: Space Force is coming and it is coming quickly.
“Rather than watch the world evolve around us, we are seizing the strategic initiative,” Shanahan told a crowd packed into the Broadmoor’s international center.
The drive for a separate service for space, often touted by President Donald Trump at political rallies, comes as rivalries heat up in orbit. Shanahan said Russia and China are honing their anti-satellite capabilities. And China, he said, will soon field a ground-based laser capable to targeting satellites in low-Earth orbit.
“Both China and Russia have weaponized space with the intent of holding American space capabilities at risk,” said Shanahan, who took the Pentagon’s top job on Jan. 1 with the resignation of James Mattis.
It’s a big change for the Pentagon and the Air Force, which resisted earlier calls for a space force, saying the new service would balloon bureaucracy and cost, without adding capabilities.
Shanahan said the new service, with fewer than 20,000 troops, would be cheap by Pentagon standards.
“The Space Force will cost about $1.50 per American per year,” Shanahan said.
Shanahan’s discount price doesn’t include a few space costs, including the $14 billion the Pentagon has budgeted for space projects in 2020. Combined with classified programs, it runs taxpayers more than $50 per American per year.
Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson echoed her boss on Tuesday.
She said the Space Force will speed American innovation and build a new set of space capabilities designed to survive enemy attack.
“Should a future conflict extend into space, we will need survivable and capable systems already in place,” she said.
The first steps for the new force are already underway. Air Force Space Command in Colorado Springs is now planning for the new U.S. Space Command, which will oversee the orbital efforts of all armed services and take charge if a war reaches orbit.
The military had a Space Command for many years that managed all military space activity, but it was eliminated in 2002 when U.S. Northern Command was set up as a response to the 9/11 attacks.
The initial version of the new U.S. Space Command will be temporarily headquartered at Peterson for now and Air Force Base Command’s Gen. Jay Raymond will lead it.
Peterson, Schriever and Cheyenne Mountain are leading contenders to house U.S. Space Command permanently. They’re competing with Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base and Alabama’s Redstone Arsenal.
Colorado Springs boosters capitalized on having the nation’s top space leaders in town with a full-page newspaper advertisement in the Gazette touting the city’s virtues for hosting the new command. That follows ongoing efforts by Colorado lawmakers to get the command here.
Colorado Springs U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn says he’s also reached out to the city’s galaxy of retired generals to show the Pentagon how military resources already here will save the Pentagon billions of dollars, if U.S. Space Command lands here.
The command, which will include 1,450 troops, is the biggest prize up for grabs amid the Space Force push.
Raymond, who is awaiting Senate confirmation as the command’s boss, described the big strides already being made for American military efforts in orbit.
“The advances we have made collectively in the national security space arena are remarkable,” Raymond said.
He said the Air Force has developed new tactics for war and his troops have quickly embraced a watchful world where leaders fear satellite attacks.
Raymond and Air Force chief of staff Gen. David Goldfein also described how the flying part of the Air Force and its space troops are working together to develop war plans for space.
“We’re the best in the world at space and our enemies know it,” Goldfein said.
America hasn’t possessed dedicated anti-satellite weapons since the 1980s, although missile defense weapons could do the job in a pinch. Instead, attacks in orbit could be met with more conventional attacks.
“If we are challenged in space, we will respond at a time, place and domain of our choosing,” explained Gen. John Hyten, whose U.S. Strategic Command in Nebraska now includes space missions.
Hyten said he’s eager for the new space war-fighting command, saying satellites “at best” are his No. 3 priority, with his command’s nuclear responsibilities taking the top two slots.
“Somebody needs to be looking at space full time,” he said.