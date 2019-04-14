I have to admit that, after a week at the world’s largest gathering of rocket scientists, I get a bit spaced out.
The wonder of all there is to see at the Space Symposium is lost on me after covering the event for 15 years. So, I found someone who still looks on astronauts and the engineers who send them to space with awe — my 13-year-old son, William Roeder.
Here’s what he found at The Broadmoor on Thursday:
“Today I got to see how we can explore space.
“There were many cool companies like Sierra Nevada Corp. with the new Dream Chaser shuttle, and Boeing showed off its new Starliner capsule.
“All of the exhibits related to new technologies to help with the advancement of space exploration.
“These small things like batteries and circuit boards are very important because they can determine whether a launch and the mission are successful or if the rocket fails.
“One of the main things that amazed me at the symposium was the Air Force Academy and their new satellite program.
“At the symposium, I found nice people that helped me understand everything about what their company is helping other companies and organizations like NASA do to reach the moon, Mars and places all over the solar system.
“I found out that you have to be really good at math and science to help build rockets and spacecraft.
“Before I went and saw all of the exhibits, I heard a speech from Air Force Space Command Brig. Gen. William Liquori about the future of space in the military. I asked him about weapons in space and he told me that’s ‘classified.’
“I got to see satellites, robotic arms and a robot pet a Japanese company is developing to keep astronauts company on long journeys.
“I also put on virtual reality goggles at several booths. One set allowed me to tour Sierra Nevada’s Dream Chaser. Another set of goggles let me see how Raytheon would use satellites and artificial intelligence to win a battle.
“I joined a crowd to watch SpaceX launch the Falcon Heavy, the world’s most powerful rocket, on live TV. Everybody clapped and cheered when it went up.
“If you thought that was cool, the Boeing exhibit was even cooler: I got to fly a spacecraft into a docking port at the International Space Station. I succeeded and won a really cool space station pin that shows its minuscule details.
“But the coolest thing was that United Launch Alliance brought a massive part of the fuel tank of the Vulcan rocket. I got to touch a part that might actually be rocketed to space. I think that gives it the right to be the coolest thing at Space Symposium this year. And ULA gave me a hat.”
As a dad, I now know that space is pretty cool.
And free baseball caps are awesome.
