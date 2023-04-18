U.S. and European space leaders Tuesday outlined their space exploration plans in the wake of recent successes — the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Artemis 1 launch in November and the European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer this week.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher both spoke Tuesday at the Space Symposium, outlining short- and long-term plans for their agencies, some of which include working together on NASA’s return to the moon. ESA is providing the European Service Module that provides power and propellant for NASA’s Orion spacecraft for a series of missions to return humans to the moon in 2025 as a steppingstone for a manned mission to Mars.

The launch of the first moon mission on Artemis tested the Orion rocket without a crew and capped a year in which NASA also launched the James Webb Space Telescope, the Surface Water and Ocean Topography mission to survey Earth’s surface water and changed the course of an asteroid. But Melroy said the agency’s Moon-to-Mars program is the agency’s centerpiece and will build the scientific foundation to eventually launch missions to other “celestial bodies.”

“I think far into the future, but we will learn along the way,” Melroy said. “We have our head in the clouds but our feet on the ground. Longer stays in space will uncover amazing scientific discoveries. I can’t wait for our next (Artemis) crew to suit up to go (to) the moon on the way to Mars,” referring to the next Artemis mission that will send a crew in orbit around the moon late next year for the first time in more than 50 years.

Melroy also said the nation is “at a historical pivot point” with industry proving it can launch spacecraft that previously only governments had done — NASA has been using Elon Musk’s SpaceX to ferry cargo to the International Space Station for 10 years and the company hopes to soon launch a new crew to the station after a launch was delayed earlier this year. She called the expansion of the commercial space ventures a “high-growth industry worldwide,” which will soon expand to the moon.

Sign Up for free: Military Brief Your weekly local update on local military news and events, sent straight to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Aschbacher called the scheduled Thursday launch of the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) “such of moment of beauty” and an “exciting development” that will show “the importance of the science and knowledge of the universe.” The JUICE mission is expected to reach Jupiter in 2031 and begin orbiting one of the planet’s moon, the first of three it is expected to orbit, three years later searching for water beneath the surface that could potentially support life.

The JUICE launch followed the failure of the agency’s Vega rocket in December and the delays in launching the Ariane 6 reusable rocket and its ExoMars Rover mission that was scheduled to launch in September 2022 on a Russian rocket. ESA canceled the launch after Russia invaded Ukraine and pushed back the mission six years and instead plans to use a NASA rocket to launch the rover. The agency hopes to launch Ariane 6 and Vega rockets late this year.

ESA plans to launch its Euclid mission in July to launch a space telescope to study dark energy and dark matter and its EarthCARE satellite next year to use radar to examine clouds, aerosols and radiation to improve weather forecasts and better understand climate changes. The agency also is planning on launching its own network of satellites to offer secure internet connections and will begin training 17 new astronauts later this year for future manned space missions.