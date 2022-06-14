Space Force recruits will now be permitted to have neck tattoos within certain guidelines, according to an Air Force memorandum shared by a popular Air Force Facebook page.
The updated tattoo policy authorizes both Air and Space Forces to have hand tattoos that don't cover more than 25% of the hand's surface. However, only guardians will be allowed to have neck tattoos.
Guardians cannot have more than one neck or behind-the-ear tattoo, and it cannot exceed more than 1-inch in size.
So far, the updated tattoo policy hasn't been added on either the Space Force or Air Force websites. The statement doesn't indicate anything about current airmen and guardians, and whether or not they will be able to get hand or neck tattoos.
