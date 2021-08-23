The Space Force command that will train its troops was established in Colorado Springs Monday, the last of three planned major commands for the new service branch.
With an acronym worthy of science fiction, Space Readiness and Training Command – STARCOM – will run everything from basic courses for troops fresh from basic training to graduate level education for senior officers keeping up on the latest tactics and threats in orbit. The command is provisionally housed at Peterson Space Force Base with a formal basing decision planned later.
The command of roughly 850 Space Force "guardians" will more than double in size over next five years as the new service – established in Dec. 2019 – grows, said Brig. Gen. Shawn Bratton, STARCOM's commander.
“STARCOM has a clear mission: Prepare every guardian,” Bratton said. “Prepare them to compete and win as part of a joint force. Prepare them for conflict, should our nation call upon us. I’m confident we will deliver on this mission."
“Time is of the essence. Recent competition in the space domain has upped the ante. In order to get the job done, STARCOM must have a unique culture. We’ll need to move fast, be agile, lean and flat. We’ll need to tolerate risk. We’ll need to seek out the best ideas from every member of the team. This will produce the competitive edge our nation demands of us.”
The service's two other major commands are Space Operations Command – SPOC – which was established in October at Peterson and Space Systems Command, which was created less than two weeks ago at Los Angeles Air Force Base.
The operations command includes the troops who operate, maintain and launch satellites. The systems command includes troops who envision, design and buy satellites and rockets to launch them.
Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, the new service's top general, presided over Monday's ceremonies, saying the training command has "the absolute responsibility of developing our most precious asset, our people.”
“Your mission is tremendous and the challenges ahead, sobering, but I have no doubt that you’re up to the task," he said. "Not just because you are the most proficient, knowledgeable and dedicated warfighting professionals the space world has ever seen, but because you’re being led by the best."
Leading the new command, Bratton has spent much of his career at Peterson including the past four years. His most recent job included planning the launch of the new training unit.