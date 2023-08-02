The Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a routine fire training exercise Friday morning, according to a press release from the Peterson Space Force Base.

On August 4, from 9 a.m. to noon, a simulated training routine will occur on the department installation to ensure first responder preparedness for a “variety of incidents,” in coordination with the department’s mutual aid partners, officials said.

“Residents traveling, on or living near, the I-25 and Highway 115 corridors should not be alarmed if they see smoke or fire in the area,” the release reads, citing safety control to be in place to “ensure the area stays safe while providing an educational environment for the firefighters.

Additionally, fire danger levels will be monitored leading up to the scheduled training event to ensure safe execution of the exercise, according to Peterson officials.