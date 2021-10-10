Space Delta 10 was activated Sept. 30 at Peterson Space Force Base.
The Delta is the Space Force’s Doctrine, Tactics, Lessons Learned and Wargaming Delta. It is part of the Space Training and Readiness Command, which was activated Aug. 23 at Peterson Space Force Base.
The Delta of 26 of guardians, civilians and contractors is currently based at the Air Force Academy until a permanent location is announced.
“The Delta 10 mission is to develop U.S. Space Force doctrine and tactics, conduct the Space Force Lessons Learned Program, and execute and support wargames to posture Space Force forces, and designated joint and allied partners, to prevail in a contested and degraded operationally-limited all-domain environment,” a press release read.
Col. Jack “Jay” Fulmer will serve as Space Delta 10’s inaugural commander. He most recently served as director of Strategic Requirements, Architectures and Analysis under Space Operations Command at Peterson Space Force Base.
Fulmer oversaw and activated 10th Delta Operations Squadron, which is commanded by Space Force Lt. Col. Jonisa McGlown.