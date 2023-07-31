Elected officials in El Paso County and around Colorado are hailing the Air Force's decision to keep U.S. Space Command's permanent headquarters in Colorado Springs as "great news" for the state and the nation's security.

Here is what they are saying Monday afternoon about the long-awaited decision:

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade:

"Today's announcement is an affirmation of what we already know. Colorado Springs is the home of space. Our city is now proud to be the permanent home of U.S. Space Command, and we are committed to its long-term success. It is clear this final decision is in the best interest of our national security and is the most responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

"I want to express our thanks to President (Joe) Biden and to our Colorado military delegation — Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Congressmen Doug Lamborn and Jason Crow, Gov. Jared Polis, our El Paso County commissioners, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and our defense industry leadership, along with former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers — who joined together and advocated to keep this mission in our community.

"Today marks the beginning of the next chapter of our city's long and proud military history and Colorado Springs will continue to rally around and support our service members, veterans, and their families."

Stan VanderWerf, Board of El Paso County Commissioners:

"I am absolutely thrilled with the decision to keep U.S. Space Command in its home in Colorado Springs. I am also pleased that the decision-makers recognized that keeping U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs is best for our nation's taxpayers and security.

"This success is the result of the hard work of many organizations, elected officials and staff members. I'd like to thank the entire Colorado delegation including Congressman Doug Lamborn and Sens. (Michael) Bennett and (John) Hickenlooper as well as the city of Colorado Springs, El Paso County team and the (Colorado Springs) Chamber & EDC for their hard work and collaboration."

Jessie Kimber, Vice President of Defense Development, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC:

"As the epicenter of military space, Colorado Springs is thrilled to be named the permanent location of (U.S. Space Command), ending a multi-year selection process and resulting in the best decision for national security as our country faces growing security threats from China, Russia and other nations determined to challenge us in the space domain.

"As the current provisional home to (Space Command), Colorado Springs is the natural choice for its permanent basing with robust infrastructure in place and personnel already living in our community contributing to our region's existing military space operations and rapidly expanding defense, space, aerospace and cybersecurity industries.

"We are grateful for the many partners across Colorado who worked tirelessly in support of the campaign to secure the permanent basing and advocate the importance of keeping (Space Command) in Colorado Springs and we look forward to continuing our role in supporting our country's mission in space. We want to recognize the other regions that were working toward this same goal and acknowledge their devoted efforts in support of the Space Command mission throughout this process. We share the same passion, and the Colorado Springs region will work tirelessly with (Space Command) to protect our skies now and well into the future."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis:

"This is great news for Colorado and our national security — keeping U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs is an exciting outcome for our state, military families, jobs and businesses. This thoughtful and correct decision guarantees operational success for decades to come and improves our national defense. I personally advocated for Space Command to remain in Colorado with the former president and current administration. I am grateful to the strong, bipartisan coalition of leaders from across Colorado who never wavered in our commitment to keeping Space Command in our state and national defense.

"Colorado's unique aerospace strengths provide the innovation and commitment to service necessary to ensure our national security, especially during such a critical moment.

Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, co-chair of the Colorado Space Coalition:

"U.S. Space Command has flawlessly executed its mission in Colorado Springs since day one, and we celebrate the decision to keep U.S. Space Command in its rightful home, where reports show U.S. Space Command can achieve full operational capability faster and at a lower cost than anywhere else."