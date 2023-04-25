Prescribed burns at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station may create visible smoke in southern Colorado Springs on Wednesday, according to a news release from Peterson Space Force Base.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will burn 24 piles of forest slash in a controlled burn between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the station on Cheyenne Mountain. The slash has been collected over two years as part of a forest health and habitat improvement program.
The burn will be closely monitored with support from the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station Natural Resources Program.
