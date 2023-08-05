Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC will host a public celebration for officials, military leaders and business owners for keeping the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command in in the city.

Monday, August 7, 5 to 6 p.m. at America the Beautiful Park Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Doug Lamborn, Gov. Jared Polis, Mayor Yemi Mobolade, City of Colorado Springs, and Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, El Paso County will speak.

The Air Force decided on Monday, July 31, that Space Command's permanent headquarters will remain in Colorado Springs, instead of moving to Huntsville, Ala.

The long-awaited decision capped more than two years of wrangling by officials from both Colorado and Alabama after former President Donald Trump announced in the final days of his administration in January 2021 that the command's headquarters would move to Alabama.

Space Command is a combatant command established in 2019 that employs about 1,200 people from across the military services to provide deterrence in space, and, if necessary, to defend U.S. space assets. It is separate from U.S. Space Force, the newest military branch.

The move had been on hold since early 2021, pending completion of a review of the decision-making process undertaken by the Biden administration.