Colorado politicians basked in their Space Command victory Monday in America the Beautiful Park after facing uneven odds against Alabama on military-related congressional committees.

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, noted that Alabama has seven members on the four committees with the most pull around a permanent basing decision. Lamborn is the sole Colorado voice on either one.

"It felt kind of lonely at times," he said, going on to say he got "a lot of guff. Some you heard about, some you didn't."

Alabama lawmakers have doubled down on their harsh rhetoric since President Joe Biden announced last week that Colorado would keep Space Command after a year's battle between the two states. The decision reversed President Donald Trump decision in 2021 to make Huntsville, Ala., the permanent home of Space Command.

Now, Alabama is promising the keep the fight going with the chairman of the House Armed Forces Committee, Mike Rogers, R-Ala., threatening to subpoena high-ranking military officials involved in the decision, Space Command leader Gen. Jim Dickinson and Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall.

National outlets reported last week Dickinson made the case for Space Command to stay in Colorado Springs, while Kendall advocated for Huntsville ahead of Biden making the call.

Sen. John Hickenlooper told the crowd that, while the command was going to reach full operational capability much faster in Colorado Springs, it is also going to be "an order of magnitude more capable" because the civilian staff will stay employed.

About half of Space Command's staff is civilian and between 80% to 90% likely would not have moved to Huntsville, he said.

The command will also support the thriving aerospace industry in the state that employs 34,000 people and has grown 30% in the last five years, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said.

For Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, the announcement was some of the best possible news 55 days into his job, he said, holding it up as an example of what's possible for the community.

"I believe greater things are still yet to come for Colorado Springs," he said.

While the gathering to celebrate Space Command under decidedly unsettled skies featured numerous politicos and aerospace industry representatives, some residents came out to mark the decision.

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Davis was among them and brought some distinctive Army cheers gathering, saying in an interview afterward the decision has sweeping benefits.

"It's not just for Colorado Springs, it's for the security of the world," he said.