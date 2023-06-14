An Alabama lawmaker is pressing the Air Force for answers on a future permanent home for Space Command and proposing to cut the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force's travel budget until they are provided.

The command oversees military deterrence and defense in space and has been at the center of a political fight between Colorado lawmakers, who want to retain the command, and Alabama politicians, who want it moved to their state. President Donald Trump announced that Space Command would move from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Ala., at the end of his term in 2021. He announced on a radio show he made the call on his own.

The command of about 1,200 people from all service branches is currently housed in a building at Peterson Space Force Base.

In recently introduced legislation, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., proposed restricting spending on Space Command facilities and Secretary Frank Kendall's travel budget until the Air Force provides a report on the permanent Space Command location. He floated the funding restrictions in an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, a major annual bill.

His proposal would cut Kendall's travel budget by 50% in 2024 and prohibit spending on temporary or permanent Space Command headquarters until the report was submitted, the bill stated.

The restrictions follow House Armed Services Committee announcements that it is investigating the delays around a decision on command headquarters and changes to plans that happened without civilian oversight.

In a letter Rogers called on Space Command to stop any "scheme to alter the mission or headquarters requirements."

Colorado Springs U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn pushed back on the proposed amendment in a statement Wednesday, saying the spending restrictions could undermine national security and urging the chairman to withdraw it.

“Should this ever become law, this provision would prohibit even minor improvements necessary for national security including modification of classified spaces for mission planning, electromagnetic pulse shielding of critical electronics like computers, and even routine cybersecurity infrastructure upgrades,” Lamborn said.

An aide to Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said he also opposes the provisions to withhold funding.

"He continues to believe this decision needs to be rooted in what's best for our national security and that any fair assessment based on national security will keep Space Command in Colorado,” the aide said.

In a statement, fellow Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper said Alabama was playing politics.

“This is Alabama's latest attempt to insert politics into the basing process, just like Trump did. The only factor that should decide Space Command (headquarters) is what's best for our national security, and that's undoubtedly keeping it in Colorado,” he said.

In response to a question about when the Air Force planned to provide the House committee with a report, Ann Stefanek, chief of media operations for the secretary of the Air Force, said the department does not comment on pending legislation.

The proposal will be considered by the House committee on June 21.