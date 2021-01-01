Colorado has gone all-in to win U.S. Space Command while racking up a track record for military support unrivaled in America.
The decision on whether Colorado Springs will be the permanent home of the new command is due soon. And the city will have to figure out what comes next.
It will be hard to top 2020.
From Colorado's tennis-shoe clad governor hopping on Air Force One to personally lobby President Donald Trump to locals by the score writing the Pentagon to express support for keeping Space Command here, few things have unified the state and region quite like the fight for those 1,400 troops and their mission in orbit.
It was a fight that came as the Pentagon's budget hit a high-water mark, with more than $2 billion a day being spent on the nation's defense.
And keeping Space Command here should be a battle easily won for the Pikes Peak region. Moving it elsewhere would cost billions of dollars, unnecessarily uproot military families and rip the command from the base of civilian contractors it needs to function.
That means putting Space Command somewhere else kicks taxpayers in the wallet while trashing morale and making the country less safe.
But, should Colorado Springs win, there are more fights on the horizon that could be bigger.
Pentagon dollars that have been lavished on Colorado Springs and other cities during the Trump years will soon be harder to obtain.
The Republican-led Senate in recent days has called for a return of fiscal conservatism that took a four-year vacation under Trump and the Treasury is about to feel the full impact of coronavirus and its cut to paychecks and income taxes.
That means the Pentagon could see a cut of 10 percent or more by 2022.
Driving these future cuts is the huge interest payments Congress must allocate to cover the nearly $28 trillion federal debt. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that interest on the debt alone could be almost as large as the Pentagon budget by 2030, carving a whopping $664 billion per year from federal spending.
Every time the Pentagon sees deep cuts, military leaders in chorus sing for another round of the Base Realignment and Closure Commission. That's an ostensibly nonpartisan process that shutters bases and consolidates missions with the aim of saving money.
The Pentagon likes base-closure rounds because they cut costs without cutting its roster of troops or shelving weapons programs.
The last time the Pentagon closed bases was 2005, and Colorado Springs came out a winner.
Fort Carson was doubled in size with thousands of troops moving here from Texas and billions in construction cash followed.
But history says Colorado won't always win.
Earlier rounds of cuts closed Lowry Air Force bBse and Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center in Denver and ensured the Pueblo Chemical Depot will soon close for good, too.
Avoiding those kinds of cuts in the future means the state can't rest on its laurels even if Space Command stays here.
While we may win the fight for one space headquarters, a new base-closure round would put everything we have on the chopping block.
So, the coalition that fought for Space Command must grow and grow stronger.