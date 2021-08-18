The military community in Colorado Springs continues to react to unfolding events in Afghanistan.
Deanna Sartor was married to Sgt. Maj. Ryan Sartor, a Fort Carson Green Beret. He died on his second deployment to Afghanistan in 2019. He was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group at The Mountain Post. He did 11 deployments during his Army career.
His wife, Deanna, says she’s heartbroken and angered watching mayhem play out as the Taliban takes control in the country her husband died fighting in.
“Many Americans feel like we should’ve been out of there a long time ago, and I agree with that,” Sartor told KKTV 11 News. “If we had handled this with all the resources that our military has, my husband would still be alive. He would’ve never gone to Afghanistan.”