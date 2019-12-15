Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 29F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.