Even the annual events such as Air Force Academy graduation was different in 2020. The class of 2020 toss their hats into the air as the Thunderbirds fly over Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the conclusion of the Air Force Academy graduation on the terrazzo of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The graduation was a closed ceremony at the center of campus rather than Falcon Stadium to allow the cadets to stay 8 feet apart. The cadets didn't march on stage to receive their diplomas and high fives and hugs were banned. See today’s Life section for the Gazette photo staff’s favorite photos of the year and visit gazette.com for photo galleries from each photographer. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)