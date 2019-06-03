The Air Force Academy confirmed Monday that charges have been dropped against a cadet candidate at its Preparatory School who faced court-martial for sexual assault.
Jefferson Hobbs was charged with sexual assault on allegations that he had intercourse with a woman against her will and kissed another unwilling woman. During an evidence hearing in the case in April, defense attorneys argued that both incidents were consensual, and offered evidence including text-message exchanges to prove their point.
Spokeswoman Tracy Bunko said leaders weighed an assessment from a hearing officer in the case before dropping the charges.
During the April hearing, prosecutors claimed Hobbs knew women were resisting his advances, but he persisted with kissing and sex acts. Defense attorneys argued Hobbs acted reasonably to the apparent advances of female classmates and stopped when they resisted.
Hobbs, a tennis standout, had faced as much as 30 years behind bars at court-martial.