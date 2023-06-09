A senior enlisted service member attached to the Air Force Academy died earlier this week, according to a news release.

Senior Master Sgt. Jaime Lewis, 47, died late Monday at his private, off-base residence, Academy officials said. His death is believed to be of natural causes.

Lewis was the Academy’s Command Paralegal Manager, the release stated.

“Jaime placed Airmen and their families first and will be deeply missed,” said Col. Ben Jonsson, the Academy’s Vice Superintendent, in a news release. “This terrible news reminds us how fragile life can be.”

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will make an official determination of the cause of death, officials said.