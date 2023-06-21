The last Air Force flag to fly above Schriever Space Force Base, commanders' coins, squadron patches, a COVID-19 test and other memorabilia were packed into a time capsule Wednesday as a future reminder of a transitional time for the base as its shifted from the Air Force to the Space Force.

The ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base to bury the time capsule marked the 25th anniversary of the bases' name change from Falcon Air Force Base to Schriever Air Force Base, a change made to honor Gen. Bernard Schriever, the father of the Air Force's ballistic missile and military space program. It was also the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking of the installation that has seen some of the dramatic steps forward in space defense and deterrence, such as the first independent satellite missions.

Lt. Col. Michael Schriever honored his grandfather during the ceremony, explaining how the general came to the states as an impoverished German immigrant with his family and earned his citizenship and his degree from Texas A&M before joining the military. He was turned down for a regular commission twice before Gen. Henry Arnold, former chief of Army Air Forces, encouraged him to apply for a third time. He excelled during World War II and later oversaw the creation of new Air Force satellite systems and the Thor, Atlas, Titan and Minuteman missile systems.

"He saw himself as a leader of teams built on collaboration, openness, trust and commitment. He empowered people to make decisions and openly debate issues that identified better solutions," said Schriever, who now oversees the Air Force's GPS satellites at the base.

Sign Up for free: Military Brief Your weekly local update on local military news and events, sent straight to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Bernard Schriever, another grandson of the general, described in an interview how his grandfather's work extended far beyond his military career, including work on corporate boards, and even on vacations he often would only break for meals. The exception was his love of golf, he said.

The guardians, airmen and civilians who work at Schriever now are exhibiting similar qualities and his grandfather would be proud of their efforts, Lt. Col. Schriever said.

"They're taking on the toughest challenges, to build our Space Force and make this new service what our nation needs," he said. Earlier this year The Washington Post reported China planned to launch 13,000 low-Earth satellites that could suppress commercial Starlink satellites.

Those who unearth the time capsule buried near the Schriever Event Center in 25 years will be reminded of both the legacy missions of the base, such as the GPS satellites, and squadrons that are just getting started as part of the new Space Force, Lt. Col. Michael Schriever said. For example the new 3rd Test and Evaluation Squadron that is currently overseeing, among other projects, an unmanned space craft, the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, that can return experiments to Earth.

"It's gonna be an interesting mix," he said.