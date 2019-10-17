Airmen at Schriever Air Force Base this week bid farewell to a Global Positioning System satellite that’s older than many of the base’s airmen.
The GPS satellite, lovingly nicknamed Satellite Vehicle No. 38, was more than old enough to drink and had survived in orbit three times its 7-year planned operation life. And compared to some of its still-operational sisters, SVN-38 was a baby.
The oldest of the GPS birds still in use launched in 1993, at the dawn of the Clinton era.And they’re probably young compared to some other Air Force satellites, including the venerable Defense Meteorological Satellite Program weather spacecraft and the Defense Support Program missile warning satellites, some of which have been flying since the 1970s.
The long-lived satellites are a tribute to airmen in Colorado Springs, who have kept them safe from space debris and kept their computers functioning with radio commands from the ground.
The common thread in all the aging-but useful satellites is simplicity combined with old-fashioned over-engineering. From the B-52 to satellites the Air Force has always prided itself in bulletproof equipment that can stand the test of time.
Some of that has brought high front-end costs to acquire cutting-edge systems that are tested to destruction before they’re ever launched.
But in the air and in space, the methodology is proven. The oldest Air Force planes still flying were purchased by the Eisenhower administration.
While the Air Force isn’t fond of discussing the age of classified spacecraft, the oldest satellites could come from Ronald Reagan’s defense largess.
The GPS satellites that are going into retirement these days, in fact, could probably work for years to come.
The 1990s-era machines are being shut down as the Air Force fields a new generation of more capable GPS spacecraft. The new satellites were built with systems that are harder to jam for the military and more reliable for the civilians who depend on them for business or to find the nearest restaurant with their iPhones.
A report in June estimated that GPS satellites pump as much as $1 billion a day into the global economy thanks to the navigation and timing signals that do everything from helping farmers figure out where to plant to controlling the flow of money on global stock exchanges.
It’s a high-tech system that is built from what are essentially flying clocks. They are precise nuclear clocks, synchronized by even more precise clocks on the ground at Schriever.
By tuning in to the time signals of three or more satellites, a user on the ground can determine their precise location and precise elevation.
Old SVN-38 was shut down by a soon-to-be retiree, Schriever said on its website.
“The squadron surprised Senior Master Sgt. Blair Burdick II, 2nd SOPS superintendent, who will retire from the Air Force in March 2020, with the opportunity to give the last shut-off command ... effectively retiring the satellite,” Schriever said.
Burdick handled the satellite when it was new.
“I was here working in 1st Space Operations Squadron back in 1999 sending commands to SVN-38,” he said on the website.
Burdick gets a retirement check and medical benefits. SVN-38, the Air Force said, gets reclassified as space debris.
