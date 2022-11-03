Gen. B. Chance Saltzman was officially installed Wednesday as the Space Force's chief of space operations, the service’s highest-ranking military post and only the second person to hold the position in its history.

During a ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, Saltzman took over for Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, who is retiring after 38 years in the military, according to the Space Force.

Saltzman pledged to build on the Space Force’s achievements while also infusing the new service with new approaches during a solemn “Change of Responsibility” ceremony.

Saltzman promised to “work relentlessly to make the Space Force the combat-ready force that our nation needs” while acknowledging it “will not be an easy or short-lived task.”

Saltzman praised Raymond for doing “the heavy lifting to establish the Space Force,” for being a mentor and for setting the Space Force on a path on which Saltzman can build.

Saltzman also thanked his wife Jennifer, his two children and several other, unnamed friends and colleagues who he said comprised the “bedrock of support” across his career.

“My goal will be to provide you the resources, tools, training and experiences you need to unlock your massive potential,” he said, referring to the cadre of nearly 15,000 guardians and civilians who currently comprise the Space Force.

Saltzman said he will rely on them to continue building the Space Force and ensuring that it succeeds.

Saltzman was confirmed in late September by the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee. He has experience in missile and space systems and as a satellite operator. He has also worked as the chief of combat plans for the Joint Space Operations Center and later as chief of combat operations, according to the Space Force.