The rumble of hundreds of motorcycles will echo across the Pikes Peak region as a pair of two-wheeled events to honor veterans roars through this weekend.
On Saturday, more than 1,000 veterans on motorcycles are expected to roll into Fountain on a journey that started in California and ends at the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial in Washington.
At 12:30 p.m., the Run for the Wall riders will stop for lunch at a Fountain Fire station at 811 N. Santa Fe Ave. in Fountain.
Fountain is sponsoring the Colorado leg of the ride along with several local veterans organizations.
Organizers say the public is invited to greet the riders at the fire station or to wave at the bikers from the overpass at Interstate 25 and U.S. 85 in Fountain as they roll in just after noon.
“Please bring your friends and your American flag to wave,” organizers said in a news release. To learn more about the ride, visit rftw.us.
On Sunday, The Defenders of Freedom Veterans Recognition Ride will roar though Fountain starting at 10:30 a.m. with hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts following a winding course that ends at Pikes Peak International Raceway. The ride, which includes a police escort, benefits the El Paso County Homeless Veterans Coalition.
Organizers say the ride “has been very successful generating nearly $75,000 in donations since 2008 toward charities that directly assist” veterans and their families.
To see the route or get registration details, visit veterans ride.org.